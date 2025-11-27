Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (10-10-3) at CAPITALS (13-9-2)
5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Max Domi -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Coach Craig Berube said Nylander, who did not practice on Thursday (maintenance day), will play Friday. … Forward Dakota Joshua could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in a 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.