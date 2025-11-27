Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (10-10-3) at CAPITALS (13-9-2)

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Coach Craig Berube said Nylander, who did not practice on Thursday (maintenance day), will play Friday. … Forward Dakota Joshua could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in a 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.