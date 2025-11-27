Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (10-10-3) at CAPITALS (13-9-2)

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Coach Craig Berube said Nylander, who did not practice on Thursday (maintenance day), will play Friday. … Forward Dakota Joshua could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in a 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Latest News

European notebook: NHL prospects on hot streaks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk ‘very thankful’ to make return to Senators lineup on Friday

NHL On Tap: Avalanche put 10-game winning streak on line against rolling Wild

2025 Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 2

Johnston making push for Canada Olympic spot while shining for Stars

NHL.com writers thankful for hockey on holiday

Super 16: Reasons for teams to give thanks on holiday

AHL notebook: Western Conference goalies getting experience, heavier workload 

Geekie emerges as unlikely offensive force for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Suzuki scores twice, Canadiens rally past Mammoth

Stars edge Kraken, push road point streak to 10

Blackwood makes 26 saves, Avalanche shut out Sharks for 10th straight win

Kaprizov, Wild defeat Blackhawks in OT for 6th straight win