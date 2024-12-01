Matthews, Knies return, help Maple Leafs hold off Lightning

Victor Hedman had two assists to set the Tampa Bay career assist record with 590, passing Martin St. Louis (588). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves for the Lightning (12-9-2), who are 3-3-1 in their past seven games.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day. Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists).

"I think we gave ourselves a chance, really the whole game," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "I didn't think we played poorly. We had ample chances to score, and we didn't. Tip your hat ... their goalie played pretty well tonight. They went in for us in the third ... you know it's tough when we have our looks and didn't score and they had their looks and scored."

Matthew Knies, who missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 7:13 of the first period when he redirected the puck past Vasilevskiy off an initial shot from Tanev.

"He's so big and strong and very agile at the same time," Matthews said of Knies. "He works on that stuff. He works on those tips. He works on plays in and around the net. So he just continues to grow and continues to get better."

Tanev made it 2-0 at 8:06 of the second period with his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the circle that beat Vasilevskiy to the far post.