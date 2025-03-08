Maple Leafs at Avalanche projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (38-21-3) at AVALANCHE (37-24-2)

7 p.m. ET; KTVD, NHLN, ALT, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Jimmy Vesey -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Miles Wood, Parker Kelly, Sam Malinski, Erik Johnson

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Laughton and Carlo each is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in trades Friday, Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and Carlo from the Boston Bruins. ... Nelson and Coyle each is expected to make his Colorado debut after also being acquired in trades, Nelson from the New York Islanders on Thursday and Coyle from the Bruins on Friday. ... Johnson, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Flyers on Friday but is not expected to play.