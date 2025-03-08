Maple Leafs at Avalanche projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (38-21-3) at AVALANCHE (37-24-2)
7 p.m. ET; KTVD, NHLN, ALT, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Simon Benoit
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Jimmy Vesey -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Miles Wood, Parker Kelly, Sam Malinski, Erik Johnson
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Laughton and Carlo each is expected to make his Avalanche debut after being acquired in trades Friday, Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and Carlo from the Boston Bruins. ... Nelson and Coyle each is expected to make his Colorado debut after also being acquired in trades, Nelson from the New York Islanders on Thursday and Coyle from the Bruins on Friday. ... Johnson, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Flyers on Friday but is not expected to play.