USHL Chicago Steel reveal “Eras Night” jerseys inspired by Taylor Swift 

Team to celebrate Grammy award-winner with special sweaters

swift chicago steel jersey split use this

© Chicago Steel

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Chicago Steel are ready to make the whole rink shimmer.

On Thursday, the USHL team announced their Chicago Steel: The Eras Night on Feb. 17 inspired by Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift.

The team revealed special “Eras Tour” themed jerseys in nod to Swift’s worldwide tour which kicked off last March.

Pictures of the Steel’s “eras” are featured on the crest of the cream jersey.

Snakes are displayed on the shoulders of the sweaters. The socks feature the “Reputation” jumpsuit design from the tour. The album is rumored to be the next “Taylor Version's” release.

On the sleeves, all of Swift’s album names are written in cursive. “Chicago Steel” is written in friendship bracelets on the bottom.

After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Geneva Academic Foundation.

Songs from all of Swift’s eras will be played in the arena that night. The Steel will also be selling friendship bracelets.

Long story short, these jerseys will never go out of style.

Short Shifts

Tampa Bay Lightning visit police fire department with kids

Lightning players visit Tampa police, fire department with their kids
Pat McAfee challenges Marc-Andre Fleury to score goal

McAfee challenges Fleury on show to score goal with big reward
Vegas Golden Knights introduce new team puppy Maverick

Golden Knights introduce new team puppy named Maverick
QMJHL announces Mario-Lemieux Trophy

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announces new Mario-Lemieux Trophy
Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 pirate jerseys

Lightning release annual special edition Gasparilla jerseys
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? Marchenko channels teammate Texier with slick shootout move
Justin Williams Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Lindgren robs Kreider on doorstep with spectacular glove save
Matthew Tkachuk bobblehead mouthguard Florida Panthers

Tkachuk's Panthers bobblehead has mouthguard hanging out too
Pete DeBoer Alabama Crimson Tide mixup Dallas Stars 

Stars coach DeBoer addresses name mixup, is not going to coach Alabama football team
Auston Matthews Mitch Marner meet fans who started lemonade stand to attend game 

Matthews, Marner meet young siblings who sold lemonade to attend Maple Leafs game
Winnipeg Jets Nate Schmidt yellow gloves fashion statement

Schmidt makes fashion statement, stays warm with yellow gloves before Jets game
Sonny Milano Chia Planter Washington Capitals giveaway

Fans flock to arena for Capitals Milano Chia Planter giveaway
Calgary Flames dads help lace up skates before practice

Flames dads help lace up their sons' skates before practice
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena

PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena home opener
Jordan Binnington Justin Bieber All Star Game shootout

Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game
Connor Helleybuck dad entertains Winnipeg Jets fans

Hellebuyck’s dad entertains Jets fans with social media posts during Mentors Trip