USHL Chicago Steel reveal “Eras Night” jerseys inspired by Taylor Swift 

The Chicago Steel are ready to make the whole rink shimmer.

On Thursday, the USHL team announced their Chicago Steel: The Eras Night on Feb. 17 inspired by Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift.

The team revealed special “Eras Tour” themed jerseys in nod to Swift’s worldwide tour which kicked off last March.

Pictures of the Steel’s “eras” are featured on the crest of the cream jersey.

Snakes are displayed on the shoulders of the sweaters. The socks feature the “Reputation” jumpsuit design from the tour. The album is rumored to be the next “Taylor Version's” release.

On the sleeves, all of Swift’s album names are written in cursive. “Chicago Steel” is written in friendship bracelets on the bottom.