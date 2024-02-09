Penguins gift Fleury custom painting before 1,000th NHL game ceremony  

The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated an old friend on Friday.

Marc-Andre Fleury was gifted a custom painting by Sidney Crosby on behalf of the Penguins in honor of the veteran goalie’s 1,000th NHL game.

Crosby presented the artwork to Fleury in the locker room before the Minnesota Wild’s game against the Penguins at Xcel Energy Center.

The piece featured multiple paintings of Fleury with the four teams he’s played for: Penguins, Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks. Flowers are drawn throughout the piece in nod to the veteran goalie’s nickname.

Drawings of Fleury with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are also featured.

“Oh, dude, that’s awesome man,” Fleury said in a video posted by the Penguins.

Crosby joked that he helped paint the artwork and asked Fleury where he was going to hang it.

Fleury responded above his bed, so his wife could see him when he’s gone.

Later, Letang joined the two and told Fleury he couldn’t believe he hit the career milestone.