Dowd's sponsor future service dog in collaboration with America's VetDogs

11-week-old black Lab named after Capitals forward will be raised in D.C. and Boston

Dowd dog

© Washington Capitals

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ARLINGTON, VA -- Nic Dowd's family made a new friend on Wednesday.

After practice, the Capitals forward, his wife and two children met Judy, an adorable 11-week-old black Labrador, who will be raised to assist a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The Capitals announced that through a collaboration with America’s VetDogs, the Dowd’s are sponsoring Judy’s training with proceeds raised via their Dowd’s Crowd community program. Nic and Paige created Dowd's Crowd in 2018 to provide the opportunity for children with sensory issues to be able to attend and enjoy a Capitals game.

“Paige came up with the idea, assuming that it would be a great way to donate to the cause and also have a hand in trying to also help someone that was in need,” Dowd said. “We get to be part of the experience as well, which selfishly is fun for us, our kids. But also, we just think that America’s VetDogs is a great organization that a lot of people can benefit from.”

Dowd and wife

© Washington Capitals

Last year, the Dowd’s welcomed Haddie, a former America’s VetDogs dog that had a “career change,” to their home joining their dog Arlo.

America’s VetDogs President and CEO John Miller said it takes a little less than two years to get a dog trained and ready to place.

Judy will be raised by a volunteer puppy raiser in both the Washington, D.C. area and Boston, Massachusetts, fostering her confidence and composure as she progresses towards her role as a future service dog. Upon completion of her initial training phase, Judy will then return to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, where she will begin her formal service dog training.

Judy

© Washington Capitals

In addition to helping with daily tasks like going shopping, Miller said the dogs learn unique skills such as nightmare interruption, where if they sense their companion is having a nightmare they nudge them or remove their covers to wake them up.

“I think people that are requiring dogs that are supplied by America’s VetDogs need help and they’ve generally been through a lot of really tough situations,” Dowd said, “and I think having a dog can not only help them with their daily tasks from a physical standpoint, but also from a mental standpoint.”

And how did Judy get her name?

“That’s just the nickname that the guys have given me with the Caps,” Dowd said. “We play soccer before [the game]. I won’t get into it too much, but it has something to do with Judge Judy. [ Alex Ovechkin ] actually gave it to me and then [former Capitals goalie] Braden Holtby kind of ran with it.”

