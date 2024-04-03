Dowd's sponsor future service dog in collaboration with America's VetDogs

ARLINGTON, VA -- Nic Dowd's family made a new friend on Wednesday.

After practice, the Capitals forward, his wife and two children met Judy, an adorable 11-week-old black Labrador, who will be raised to assist a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

The Capitals announced that through a collaboration with America’s VetDogs, the Dowd’s are sponsoring Judy’s training with proceeds raised via their Dowd’s Crowd community program. Nic and Paige created Dowd's Crowd in 2018 to provide the opportunity for children with sensory issues to be able to attend and enjoy a Capitals game.

“Paige came up with the idea, assuming that it would be a great way to donate to the cause and also have a hand in trying to also help someone that was in need,” Dowd said. “We get to be part of the experience as well, which selfishly is fun for us, our kids. But also, we just think that America’s VetDogs is a great organization that a lot of people can benefit from.”