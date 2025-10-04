Daccord’s jersey number retired by Arizona State

Joey Daccord etched his number in the Sun Devil hockey history books forever.

The Seattle Kraken goalie’s jersey number was retired by Arizona State University before the program’s opening night game against Penn State at Mullett Arena in Arizona on Friday.

Joined on the ice by his parents and brother, Daccord wiped away tears as his No. 35 was revealed hanging in the rafters.

He is the first player in program history to have his number retired.

“This is unreal. This is what it’s all about right here,” Daccord said in a video posted by the Sun Devils. “This was the vision, it’s sweet to see it come to fruition now. I’m just pumped to be back.”