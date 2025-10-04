Daccord’s jersey number retired by Arizona State

Kraken goalie spent 3 seasons with Sun Devils

Daccord has jersey number retired at ASU

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Joey Daccord etched his number in the Sun Devil hockey history books forever.

The Seattle Kraken goalie’s jersey number was retired by Arizona State University before the program’s opening night game against Penn State at Mullett Arena in Arizona on Friday.

Joined on the ice by his parents and brother, Daccord wiped away tears as his No. 35 was revealed hanging in the rafters.

He is the first player in program history to have his number retired.

“This is unreal. This is what it’s all about right here,” Daccord said in a video posted by the Sun Devils. “This was the vision, it’s sweet to see it come to fruition now. I’m just pumped to be back.”

During the game, the Kraken goalie hung out in the student section.

Daccord played three seasons with the Sun Devils from 2016-2019. He was named the Hobby Baker Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist in 2019.

The goalie became the first player in Arizona State history to sign an NHL contract after inking a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senators in April 2019. In 2021, the Kraken selected Daccord during the NHL expansion draft.

Short Shifts

Panthers share hilarious reaction pictures on Universal Studios rides

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2, Episode 4 features Nylander, Shanahan face playoffs pressure in Toronto 

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2, Episode 2 shows Blue Jackets, Gaudreau Family trying to heal after tragedy

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2, Episode 1 shows Tkachuk family bonds run deep

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2, Episode 3 show Crosby, Kopitar fight against time

Jack Hughes cheers on Yankees during Game 2 of AL Wild Card

Barkov attends Heat practice while recovering from injury

PWHL release 2025-26 schedule, to begin play on Nov. 21

Fever guard Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Three Days Grace attends Kraken preseason game

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

Chestnut joins Islanders at fan fest

Penguins install flower decorations for Fleury

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

Fleury’s kid pranks his dad, Malkin in Penguins locker room

Flyers coach Tocchet gets new nickname courtesy of Zegras

Wild unveil 25th anniversary jerseys for this season 