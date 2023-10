Belfour played five seasons in Dallas, leading the team to the 1999 Stanley Cup title. The coach of that Cup team was Hitchcock, who spent eight seasons with the Stars, compiling a 319-186-60 record.

Both Belfour and Hitchcock are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The pair will be inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame on Sunday as part of the team's second class. Last year's class honored former Stars captain Derian Hatcher and former GM and coach Rob Gainey.