Short Shifts

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview
Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut

Blackhawks rookie runs back to locker room for equipment

CHI@PIT: Bedard almost starts warmups without stick

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Bedard almost completed his NHL debut checklist, but he forgot one important tool.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie was so excited to hit the United Center ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, he forgot to grab his stick coming out of the locker room.

In a video during ESPN’s broadcast, Bedard high-fived his Blackhawks teammates outside the locker room before realizing he was without his stick and had to run back to retrieve it.

After, with his stick in hand, Bedard took his rookie lap with fellow newcomer Kevin Korchinski.

Best to get the jitters out before the game.

