Lindell of Stars thrilled to be part of Jokerit ownership group

HELSINKI -- To hear Esa Lindell tell it, there was no choice.

The Dallas Stars defenseman says he had to help Jokerit, a legendary hockey club in Finland that has fallen on hard times.

That’s not exactly true.

The club, based in Helsinki, has a laundry list of famous alumni and countless potential white knights who could have stepped in and tried to resurrect what is arguably the most famous of the Finnish hockey clubs.

Having a financial piece of Jokerit, the team for which he played almost all his junior and senior men’s hockey before joining the Stars organization for the start of the 2015-16 season, was a choice, one he did not ponder for long.

“It wasn't always planned, but once they asked about it, I got excited very quickly,” Lindell said. “You always want to try to win and this a different way to win, and of course I wanted to help out the junior team and the team I grew up with when I was young. I thought it was an easy decision to get involved.”

Lindell is part of the ownership consortium, which also includes Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen and retired NHL defenseman Ossi Vaananen, who had three stints with the senior team at Jokerit. Valtteri Filppula, who left the NHL in 2021, also has a piece of the team. The 40-year-old center is playing for the Finnish club this season.

“I’m trying to help the team I played for before I came to North America and hopefully do something exciting with the team,” Filppula said. “This club is a big part of us, and they do their best to help when the dream is to play in the NHL and they try to help you as much as possible.

“When you have a chance to give back and do something for the team, especially what the team has been going through for the last few years, I’m very happy to see other players are helping. It’s exciting to be a part of it.”

The excitement was obvious Tuesday, when Jokerit hosted Hokki in a Mestis game. Lindell, in town with the Stars to play in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal, dropped the ceremonial puck and also had a meet and greet with Jokerit fans.

Dallas plays the Florida Panthers at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN) and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1). On Tuesday, however, the fortunes of Jokerit were at the forefront of Lindell’s mind. Because of the seven-hour time difference, Lindell does not watch many games, but he checks the score when he wakes up after each game.

So, this was special. It showed from the moment Lindell walked into Helsinki Ice Hall.