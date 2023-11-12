Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden

Forsberg and Brannstrom will moonlight as tour guides for the Senators this week in Sweden. They’ve spent weeks carefully crafting a lengthy itinerary that includes all the best restaurants and cafes, sightseeing, a scavenger hunt, and the country’s beloved unorthodox racket sport, Padel.

“I’ve played overseas in different international events when I was with the U.S. program and different stuff like that, but not for the NHL,” Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said. “What makes it more exciting for me is ‘Branny’ and ‘Forsy,’ just seeing how excited they are, how it’s going to be so special to play an NHL game in front of their family and friends that don’t get to experience NHL hockey on a day-to-day basis.”

Forsberg and Brannstrom will surely lead the team in the Family and Friends category, but for other Europeans, it’s a unique midseason opportunity to also reconnect with loved ones. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is from Pori, Finland, roughly 200 miles from Stockholm.

“Sweden is really close to Finland, so I’ve got my family coming in,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice week and important games. Can’t wait for that. … I think I went to one of those Global Series games when I was younger, and just looking at the game and wishing I will be there someday. Playing one of those games myself now, it feels pretty surreal.”

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said the trip “couldn’t come at a better time for us.” The Senators are 3-6-0 in their past nine games and last in the Atlantic Division.

“We want to go there and win, but we want to come back a different team,” Smith said. “It’s almost like a retreat of sorts where you can get away and really just play your game and play hockey. The best part and the worst part of being in Canada is that the fans are so passionate and they want their teams to win. Players push themselves so much to try and please them, and sometimes they stress themselves out. I think going over there, just our group, I don’t know what the fan situation is going to be over there, who they’re going to be cheering for, whatever, but we’re only going to have ourselves.”

Forsberg is hopeful the trip back home will spark him. The 30-year-old has lost three straight and allowed five goals on 16 shots in his most recent start, a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. He has an .833 save percentage and 3.79 goals against average in five games this season.

“Obviously, the way the last two games have gone for me personally, I would say I want to turn it around,” Forsberg said. “I’m just going to do whatever I do normally, work hard and pay attention to details. Obviously, the trip to Sweden is going to be a lot of fun, seeing family and friends. Hopefully that will bring some extra joy and motivation to get back on track.”