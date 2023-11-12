Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden

NHL Global Series

Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series Blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19
Matt Dumba Global Series blog after Arizona loss

Global Series Blog: Matt Dumba
Kevin Fiala Global Series blog after Los Angeles win

Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala
NHL goes distance for Global Series success

NHL, Kings, Coyotes go the distance for Global Series -- Melbourne success
Kings, Coyotes head home with Global Series benefits

Kings, Coyotes head home with benefits from Global Series -- Melbourne
Kings hold off Coyotes to split NHL Global Series

Kings hold off Coyotes to gain split of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
Los Angeles, Arizona players love AFL Football

Kings, Coyotes enthralled with Aussie rules football
Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala September 23

Global Series Blog: Kevin Fiala
Coyotes' Logan Cooley puts on show at NHL Global Series

Cooley puts on show for Coyotes, fans at Global Series -- Melbourne
Australia makes most of NHL Global Series opportunity

Australia making most of ‘massive opportunity’ at NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
Coyotes top Kings in Global Series preseason opener

Coyotes defeat Kings in opener of NHL Global Series -- Melbourne
NHL Global Series fan tour Melbourne

Melbourne soaks in ‘pretty awesome’ experience at NHL Global Fan Tour
Upper Deck cards boosting NHL popularity in Australia

NHL Global Series reach helped by popularity of Upper Deck in Australia
Kings Rod Laver Arena Global Series practice

Kings enjoy open practice at Rod Laver Arena ahead of Global Series
Clayton Keller confident heading into preseason opener

Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes preseason opener in Australia

Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden

Goalie returns home for games against Red Wings, Wild with Ottawa last in Atlantic Division

Forsberg-Brannstrom-OTT-with-logo

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg knows firsthand how the NHL’s international endeavors can inspire young Swedes.

The Ottawa Senators goalie, a native of Harnosand, Sweden, remembers watching one of his hockey idols, Peter Forsberg, in person during the 2001 NHL Challenge. Led by the elder Forsberg, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Swedish Hockey League’s Brynas IF 5-3 in an exhibition game.

“It was just cool to see everything,” Forsberg said. “Back then, there weren’t a lot of TVs either. It wasn’t streamed the way it is today, so it was harder to watch the games. I think it’s very important. The whole point is to grow the game and get to show the product we have here. It’s a good thing.”

Forsberg was eight years old then, taking it all in from the stands with his minor hockey teammates. This time, when the NHL heads to Stockholm for the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, he’ll be on the other side of the glass.

Ottawa (6-7-0) will play two regular-season games at Avicii Arena -- against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET) and Minnesota Wild on Saturday (11 a.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSN, BSWIX).

It’s an opportunity Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom, a native of Eksjo, Sweden, never thought he’d get.

“I think it’s really important to involve the whole world in the NHL,” Brannstrom said. “I think it’s awesome. I watched the NHL when I was a kid, when I was growing up. I think I would’ve been really glad if an NHL team had come to Sweden then.”

Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Wild, Sens face off in Sweden

Forsberg and Brannstrom will moonlight as tour guides for the Senators this week in Sweden. They’ve spent weeks carefully crafting a lengthy itinerary that includes all the best restaurants and cafes, sightseeing, a scavenger hunt, and the country’s beloved unorthodox racket sport, Padel.

“I’ve played overseas in different international events when I was with the U.S. program and different stuff like that, but not for the NHL,” Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk said. “What makes it more exciting for me is ‘Branny’ and ‘Forsy,’ just seeing how excited they are, how it’s going to be so special to play an NHL game in front of their family and friends that don’t get to experience NHL hockey on a day-to-day basis.”

Forsberg and Brannstrom will surely lead the team in the Family and Friends category, but for other Europeans, it’s a unique midseason opportunity to also reconnect with loved ones. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is from Pori, Finland, roughly 200 miles from Stockholm.

“Sweden is really close to Finland, so I’ve got my family coming in,” he said. “It’s going to be a nice week and important games. Can’t wait for that. … I think I went to one of those Global Series games when I was younger, and just looking at the game and wishing I will be there someday. Playing one of those games myself now, it feels pretty surreal.”

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said the trip “couldn’t come at a better time for us.” The Senators are 3-6-0 in their past nine games and last in the Atlantic Division.

“We want to go there and win, but we want to come back a different team,” Smith said. “It’s almost like a retreat of sorts where you can get away and really just play your game and play hockey. The best part and the worst part of being in Canada is that the fans are so passionate and they want their teams to win. Players push themselves so much to try and please them, and sometimes they stress themselves out. I think going over there, just our group, I don’t know what the fan situation is going to be over there, who they’re going to be cheering for, whatever, but we’re only going to have ourselves.”

Forsberg is hopeful the trip back home will spark him. The 30-year-old has lost three straight and allowed five goals on 16 shots in his most recent start, a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. He has an .833 save percentage and 3.79 goals against average in five games this season.

“Obviously, the way the last two games have gone for me personally, I would say I want to turn it around,” Forsberg said. “I’m just going to do whatever I do normally, work hard and pay attention to details. Obviously, the trip to Sweden is going to be a lot of fun, seeing family and friends. Hopefully that will bring some extra joy and motivation to get back on track.”