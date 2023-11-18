Wild see positives despite loss to Senators at Global Series Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- A five-day break, a 10-hour flight across the Atlantic Ocean and an improved penalty kill proved to be a good mix for the Minnesota Wild.

Despite a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on Saturday, the Wild were able to come away with a better feeling about themselves.

Consider, when they left Minnesota on Tuesday, they had just lost 8-3 to the Dallas Stars to extend their regulation losing streak to three games.

“It has to be positive, and we believe it was,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “The group, they know they played well, we didn’t get the result, which is disappointing, but the process is correct.

“We just have to keep doing it over and over again and believe the process will allow you to have to success.”

One big reason for optimism was a Wild penalty kill that went 4-for-4 on Saturday after it allowed five power-play goals in the loss to Dallas.

“We realized we were giving teams a lot in the slot, and I think we were tighter, where we can get to those (pucks) before they do,” forward Marcus Foligno said, “Trying to block shots, trying to do those things and pay the price and we did those tonight, it was good.”

For the first time in four games, the Wild (5-8-3) took the lead in a game when Marco Rossi deflected Brock Faber’s point shot past Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg at 6:22 of the second period.