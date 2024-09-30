Sabres take in sights of Prague as part of Global Series

PRAGUE -- Lukas Rousek was a Prague tour guide for Buffalo Sabres teammates Ryan McLeod, Peyton Krebs and even fellow Czech forward Jiri Kulich on Monday.

"I've spent all my life here and I know all the things about Prague," Rousek said.

The Sabres are here for the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal. They will open the 2024-25 NHL regular season against the New Jersey Devils on Friday (1 p.m. ET NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) followed by a game Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) at O2 Arena.

They had some time to walk around Monday, take in some of the city, its history, its culture.

Rousek, one of Buffalo's extra forwards on this trip, has lived in Prague since he was a baby. Guided by a few tips from mom, he knew where to go after practice Monday to show some teammates a little bit of his city and one of his favorite places in it.

The four Sabres left the team hotel shortly after getting back from practice for a walk and talk over the famous Charles Bridge and through Old Town before finally stopping at the Illusion Art Museum for a guided tour.

The Illusion Art Museum is Prague's first museum for trick and art illusion. It features interactive exhibits, some showcasing Prague's history.