Global Series blog: Owen Power

PRAGUE -- Prague is one of my favorite cities that I've been to and I'm so excited to be back here.

I was here in earlier this summer for the IIHF World Championship. The city is so nice. I love the architecture here. I really enjoy walking around and taking it all in.

I'm a big fan of the Czech food too. When I was here last time for the Worlds, there were a couple of restaurants that I really liked and maybe I'll be able to get back them with our time here since we don't play until Friday.

We have an off day Tuesday and while I don't have a definitive plan in mind, I'm sure some of the boys and I will just get out and about a little bit, see Old Town, the Charles Bridge.

Getting an off day in these cities is a big part of the experience. Obviously, we're here for work. This is a business trip and we're working hard, but it's nice to be able to go around the city that we're in, as we did in Munich, too, and hang out with the guys.

A lot of the time on off days during the season we're at home and it's hard for all of us to get together. But here guys are able to hang out and enjoy our time together, really get to know each other well, to bond. I think it's helping us grow as a team.

Today, though, we practiced in what I can only describe as a community rink. It brought you back to what it was like when you were growing up. It was great to be back in a rink like that and practice there with my NHL team.

It was a cold rink, though. I mean, when you're skating around you don't feel it, but when you're out there before you get moving, it's definitely cold.

We will practice there again Wednesday before getting into O2 Arena on Thursday. I think we're going to do a dress and drive Wednesday, so that's another experience that takes you back.

For our team, though, I think we're in a great spot. Our group is excited. We're continuing to get ready, but there's a lot of reason for excitement and optimism. Our practices have been great. Our preseason games went well.

Energy is high. I like this group. We're almost ready to go.