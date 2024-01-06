Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch

Travis Konecny broke a tie early in the third period, and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (20-13-6), which had lost four straight (0-2-2). Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Frost had been scratched for a 3-2 shootout loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. The forward met with coach John Tortorella on Friday, and each called it a productive discussion.

"I just had some things that I kind of wanted to get off my chest and it was a good back-and-forth," Frost said. "Nothing crazy ... I'm probably a quieter guy, but just to go in there and kind of speak my mind and hear his thoughts and kind of just hash everything out was good. After being out again I just wanted to come play with energy."

Tortorella said Frost initiated the meeting, which in itself was a positive in his view.

"'Frosty' is a great kid," Tortorella said. "Very quiet and unassuming, and I guess he's probably been brought up, you just don't talk to coaches. It's different for me. I need the conversation. I think he took a big step and it's going to help me try to help him. Where it all goes, I don't know, but at least there's a path there now."

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary (17-17-5), which had its three-game winning streak end. Jacob Markstrom made 39 saves.

"The first period was OK, but I thought the second and third we got outworked," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "They were the better team."