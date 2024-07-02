Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

TORONTO — After a busy shopping day in which the Toronto Maple Leafs improved their defense and solidified their goaltending situation, are they a better team than the one that was emotionally crushed after being eliminated 2-1 in overtime of Game 7 by the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round two months ago?

That was the question posed to general manager Brad Treliving after a Toronto spending spree that landed three defensemen and a Stanley Cup-winning goalie on Monday.

There is no doubt that the back end has added quality with the signings of rough and tough Chris Tanev, potential power play quarterback Oliver Ekman-Larsson and penalty-kill specialist Jani Hakanpää, who is plus-34 in his career. Indeed, that trio is a step up from the departing TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano, who each had noticeably lost a step on the back end of their respective careers.

Between the pipes, the decision not to bring Ilya Samsonov back has opened the door for 25-year-old Joseph Woll to land the starting job, which the Maple Leafs are confident he will after signing him to a three-year, $10.98 million contract that will begin in the 2025-26 season. Should the injury-plagued goalie falter or get hurt again, the signing of former Florida Panther Anthony Stolarz gives Toronto a second potential starter whose numbers in 108 career games (43-31-9 record, 2.69 goals-against average, .915 save percentage) are impressive.

Yes, Toronto’s shiny new toys certainly are reason for optimism for a fan base that’s watched its heroes win just one Stanley Cup Playoff series in the past 20 years.

But this is a team whose issue in recent playoff years has been putting pucks into the net — its alleged strength — not keeping them out. In the past 14 playoff games, the Maple Leafs have been held to two goals or less 13 times.

Treliving knows that. During his end-of-season media availability in May, he pointed to it as an aspect that was both frustrating and head-scratching.

That, in part, was why he refused to claim this roster is significantly that much better than the one whose players were on the wrong end of the handshake line yet again two months ago, this one coming after Boston's David Pastrnak’s OT winner gave the Maple Leafs an exit Treliving previously described as “disappointing” and “premature.”

For those reasons, Treliving chose his words carefully when asked about the state of the team.

“What is it, July 1? We still have a lot of work to do yet,” he said. “The work that went on between the end of the season and today, we executed on some of the things we wanted to work on. But I’m not looking at rosters today compared to what we ended the season with.”