Liljegren signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Maple Leafs

Defenseman tied NHL career high with 23 points in 55 games this season

liljegren signing

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Timothy Liljegren signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. It has an average annual value of $3 million.

The 25-year-old defenseman, who was in the final season of a two-year, $2.8 million contract ($1.4 million AAV) he signed with Toronto on June 27, 2022, could have become a restricted free agent on Monday. He had an NHL career-high 20 assists and tied his NHL career high with 23 points in 55 regular-season games this season. He also had one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Toronto in the first round (No. 17) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Liljegren has 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 196 regular-season games, and one assist in 13 playoff games.

