Stolarz signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 30-year-old goalie was 16-7-2 with two shutouts in 27 regular-season games (24 starts) for the Florida Panthers last season and led the NHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and .925 save percentage (minimum, 25 games).

Stolarz allowed three goals on 19 shots in one relief appearance in the playoffs for the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup.

"If you look at his career, he's played as a backup to some top-level goaltending, so there wasn't a lot of net there," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. "There wasn't going to be a lot of starts. He's big, he's athletic. I think goaltenders as we all know they take some time to mature in their game. I think he's done that.

“I think he's been, obviously, around an elite-level goalie in [Sergei] Bobrovsky. The experience he's gone through, although he's not in the net but he's been on a real good team this past season. He's been through those experiences, but just really technically sound."

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 43-31-9 with a 2.69 GAA, .915 save percentage and eight shutouts in 108 regular-season games (83 starts) for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Flyers.