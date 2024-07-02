Stolarz signs 2-year, $5 million contract with Maple Leafs

Goalie won Stanley Cup with Panthers last season, led NHL in GAA, save percentage

Anthony Stolarz free agent

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Anthony Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The 30-year-old goalie was 16-7-2 with two shutouts in 27 regular-season games (24 starts) for the Florida Panthers last season and led the NHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and .925 save percentage (minimum, 25 games).

Stolarz allowed three goals on 19 shots in one relief appearance in the playoffs for the Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup.

"If you look at his career, he's played as a backup to some top-level goaltending, so there wasn't a lot of net there," Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said. "There wasn't going to be a lot of starts. He's big, he's athletic. I think goaltenders as we all know they take some time to mature in their game. I think he's done that.

“I think he's been, obviously, around an elite-level goalie in [Sergei] Bobrovsky. The experience he's gone through, although he's not in the net but he's been on a real good team this past season. He's been through those experiences, but just really technically sound."

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 43-31-9 with a 2.69 GAA, .915 save percentage and eight shutouts in 108 regular-season games (83 starts) for the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Flyers.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Johnson available

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

Domi signs 4-year, $15 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

Woll signs 3-year, $10.98 million contract with Maple Leafs

Liljegren signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Maple Leafs

Free Agency

Pesce signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Devils

Skinner hopes to finally play in Stanley Cup Playoffs with Oilers

Skinner signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Oilers

Golden Knights hope to overcome exodus of Stanley Cup-winning players

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Johnson available

Henrique gets 2-year, $6 million contract to stay with Oilers

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

NHL free agency opens with wild day of movement

Guentzel 'a perfect fit' for Lightning, GM says

Samsonov signs 1-year, $1.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Stamkos chooses 'different direction' with move to Predators

Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

Hurricanes not panicking after losing key players at start of free agency

Lindholm, Zadorov primed to fill holes on Bruins roster

Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

Toffoli signs 4-year, $24 million contract with Sharks