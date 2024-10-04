Fantasy picks, projections, props for today

FRI. OCT. 4 & SAT. OCT. 5

2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal

Player to watch for goal: Zach Benson, F, BUF (vs. NJD) – He’s expected to start his second NHL season on the second line with bounce-back candidates in center Dylan Cozens and wing Jack Quinn and also the second power play with Cozens, defensemen Bowen Byram and Owen Power. The No. 13 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Benson was eighth among rookies with 28 even-strength points as an 18-year-old last season and flashed his high upside with eight multipoint games. New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom, acquired from the Calgary Flames in the offseason, was 0-1-0 with an .867 save percentage in two preseason games.

Player to watch for point: JJ Peterka, F, BUF (vs. NJD) – A full-fledged breakout candidate, Peterka should have solidified lineup placement on the top line with goal-scoring center Tage Thompson and wing Alex Tuch after the Sabres bought out Jeff Skinner’s contract in the offseason. Peterka, who should also be a fixture on the first power play with Thompson, Tuch and elite defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, led Buffalo with five points (three goals, two assists) in two preseason games and was the team’s leader in even-strength goals (25) last season.

Player to watch for shots on goal: Timo Meier, F, NJD (vs. BUF) – He’s another bounce-back candidate who could start the new season strong if he gets more frequent usage on the top line with elite center Jack Hughes under new coach Sheldon Keefe. Meier scored 40 goals in 2022-23 playing for the San Jose Sharks and Devils and has a high ceiling in shots on goal considering he had an NHL career high 326 in 2021-22 with San Jose and 207 in 69 games with New Jersey last season. He was one of four ​​Devils players to average at least three shots on goal last season (others: J. Hughes at 4.42; Dougie Hamilton at 3.05; Jesper Bratt at 3.02).

Player to watch for power-play point: Dougie Hamilton, D, NJD (vs. BUF) – Even with Hamilton missing most of last season because of injury, the Devils ranked 13th in power-play percentage (22.5). Now, with Hamilton back healthy for the season-opening NHL Global Series, he is expected to play on the first unit with high-scoring forwards in Jack Hughes, Meier, Bratt and Nico Hischier. Hamilton had an NHL career-high 74 points (fourth among defensemen) and 28 power-play points (tied for eighth at position) for New Jersey in 2022-23.