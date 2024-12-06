Panthers proud to have 8 players picked for 4 Nations Face-Off

PHILADELPHIA -- The Florida Panthers will have an NHL-high eight players taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off, a high compliment for the defending Stanley Cup champions.
"It means that we're doing something right, and obviously everyone, every single person, has worked hard for that and deserves the nomination on the team," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who will play for Team Finland, said Thursday, one day after the 23-player rosters for Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States were revealed.
The best-on-best tournament will be held Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Place in Boston.
Barkov is one of four Panthers who will be playing for Team Finland, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola and fellow forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
"It's an honor to represent Finland at 4 Nations," Luostarinen said. "And a lot of guys going from this team too. ... It's a little bit easier, I guess, to go there [with guys] that you know a little bit better. I guess we're just going to bring hard work, work ethic to the locker room."