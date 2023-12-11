Tony Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Tony Granato, a former NHL player and coach who was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class, announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I debated how to share this news, but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as NHL Network," Granato posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. "I was recently diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin treatment this week.

"I wish I could reach out to everyone individually but felt like this was the best way to share the news. My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already.

"With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will."

Granato, who was selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (No. 120) of the 1982 NHL Draft, had 492 points (248 goals, 244 assists) in 773 games with the Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He won the Bill Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, in 1997.

After his playing career ended, Granato had two stints as coach of the Colorado Avalanche (2002-04, 2008-09), going 104-78-16 with 17 ties in 215 regular-season games. He was 9-9 in two Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

Following his second stint with the Avalanche, Granato spent five seasons as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2009-14) and two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings (2014-16). He was then hired as coach of the University of Wisconsin, where he spent seven seasons before being fired on March 6.

Granato was inducted into the USHHOF on Dec. 10, 2021, as part of the class of 2020, whose ceremony was delayed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. His sister, Cammi Granato, became the first woman in the USHHOF when she was inducted in 2008. His brother, Don, is currently the coach of the Buffalo Sabres.