Local band builds atmosphere at Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  

The Head and the Heart ‘feel really special’ contributing to outdoor game, city of Seattle

NHL WC Head and Heart II 1124

© Darren Brown

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE – Before fans jammed T-Mobile Park for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, they jammed with indie rock folk band The Head and the Heart as part of the Breakaway fan event.

The fan fest, hosted by ‘The NHL on TNT’ and B/R Open Ice, was free, open to the public and scheduled to run for a few hours after the outdoor game between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights. Rock band Fitz and the Tantrums were playing postgame.

“There's a bunch of activations outside, and as you can see walking around here, we have the AstraZeneca activation that benefits the V Foundation for cancer research, and we also have VR Open Ice and the Salmon Celly out there,” said Andre Plaisance, vice president of live events for Warner Brothers Discover Sports. “But the main components are the two concerts, one pregame and one postgame.

“It's a lot of collaboration with local folks. The restaurant here, the Hatback Grill, has been awesome to work with. We worked very closely with the Kraken and the Mariners to put this on from everything from operational risk to public safety, working with the city on street closures and different things."

The Head and the Heart have a unique connection to the Seattle hockey scene. Not only are they based locally, but their bassist, Chris Zasche, began playing hockey 10 years ago and has developed a profound love for the sport.

“I was coming off of a tour, realizing we were going to be home for a while, and I had a buddy that played growing up,” Zasche said. “I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to play hockey?’ He said, ‘Oh, man, I haven’t played since I was a kid.’ I was like, ‘Let’s learn together.’ So, he had played [a little], but I learned from scratch.”

SEA breakaway event bassist

© TNT Sports

Zasche said he bought a set of gear and started going to the rink, and his adoration for hockey took off from there. Being part of the Winter Classic festivities in his hometown is a dream come true. 

“To have it happen so soon after the [Kraken] got here, it just feels like it's really cementing that this is real,” Zasche said. "So things like this, I think just make it feel really special and really like a part of the city.”

Zasche made waves in the local Seattle hockey community when he went on the Late Show with David Letterman in October 2013 and performed wearing a Seattle Thunderbirds jersey.

“I think it was early in my love for the game,” Zasche said. “At the time, I was going to a lot of T-Birds games because those guys were so good. This is like when Shea Theodore, Mathew Barzal, Keegan Kolesar, they were all on this team together. This team was so incredible to watch… I just felt like it was a good way to rep the game and rep Seattle on stage.”

The Breakaway event was created in partnership with Discover, AstraZeneca, and Max. It is located at the Hatback Bar just west of T-Mobile Park.

NHL WC Head and Heart 1124

© Darren Brown

Latest News

NHL statistical year in review 2023

2023 NHL statistical year in review
Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken game recap Winter Classic January 1

Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park
3 keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Latvia at WJC
Marc Andre Fleury needs 1 win to tie Patrick Roy for 2nd most wins all-time

Fleury expected to go for next milestone when Wild host Flames
United by Hockey museum at Winter Classic celebrates Seattle Kraken diversity

United by Hockey museum celebrates diversity strides made by Kraken
Aho Panarin Hughes named 3 stars of the week

Aho leads 3 Stars of the Week
World Junior Championship quarterfinals preview

On Tap: 2024 World Junior Championship quarterfinals
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Rookie Watch Faber Nemec time on ice leaders

Rookie Watch: Faber, Nemec leading way in time on ice
NHL Morning Skate for January 1

Morning Skate for January 1
San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche game recap December 31

Nichushkin breaks tie late, Avalanche edge Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Calgary Flames game recap December 31

Coleman, Gilbert help lift Flames past Flyers
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 31

Marchment gets hat trick, Stars defeat Blackhawks again
NHL betting odds for Winter Classic January 1, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 1
Color of Hockey Keivonn Woodard nominated for Emmy Award

Color of Hockey: Woodard, 10-year-old deaf player, nominated for Emmy Award
NHL national TV broadcasts January 1-7

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 31

Lightning score 4 straight, rally for win against Canadiens