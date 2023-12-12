Lightning at Canucks

LIGHTNING (13-11-5) at CANUCKS (18-9-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Nicholas Paul -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Mitchell Chaffee -- Steven Stamkos -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Conor Sheary (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Nils Aman -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hron

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Hedman took part in the Lightning's optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday, but remains a game-time decision after leaving late in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and appears unlikely to play. ... Stamkos returns after missing the game at Seattle with illness. … Myers, a defenseman, and Chaffee each was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after forward Cole Koepke was assigned to Syracuse on on Monday. Chaffee could make his season debut. ... Sheary, a forward who has missed 16 games, skated without a non-contact jersey for the first time in practice Monday but likely will not play based on the morning skate. ... Johansson is expected to back up Vasilevskiy despite missing practice Monday and the morning skate on Tuesday because of illness. … The Canucks will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Suter has been medically cleared to play after missing 13 games, but coach Rick Tocchet said he wants to see the forward in more practices before he returns to the lineup.