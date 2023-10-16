Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

“There were definitely those years where they were putting up an automatic 40 (shots) on us and the goalies had to stand on their heads. That’s always been our goal, to limit the chances for [Korpisalo] and [Anton Forsberg], and I think we’re starting to do that.”

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, and Matt Tomkins made 33 saves in his NHL debut for the Lightning (1-2-0), who were coming off a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos missed the game and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

“[Tomkins] was unbelievable,” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “From the first puck drop he made huge saves and kept us in that game the whole game. Huge credit to him the way he came in here, and he made saves and played really well.”

Tarasenko gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 7:02 of the first period, receiving a between-the-legs pass from Ridly Greig and beating Tomkins five-hole.

“There’s always pressure,” Tarasenko said. “When a new season begins, you try to score. It’s my first season and I’m starting with a new team. All my family came a few days ago, so it’s a big moment, I’m not going to lie.”