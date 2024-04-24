Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ FLA – 6:16 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel caused Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk to contact Andrei Vasilevskiy prior to Sam Bennett’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge