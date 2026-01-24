Lightning at Blue Jackets game preview

LIGHTNING (32-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (23-20-7)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Nick Paul
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Simon Lundmark
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson
Jake Christiansen -- Egor Zamula
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did hold a morning skate. ... Johansson could start after Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Mateychuk skated with Columbus on Saturday for the first time since his injury, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game.