Lightning at Blue Jackets game preview

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (32-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (23-20-7)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Nick Paul

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Simon Lundmark

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Danton Heinen

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen -- Egor Zamula

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did hold a morning skate. ... Johansson could start after Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Mateychuk skated with Columbus on Saturday for the first time since his injury, but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game.

