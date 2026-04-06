Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (48-22-6) at SABRES (46-23-8)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Scott Sabourin (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Hagel, a forward, will be out for a third straight game. … Sabourin is going to "give it a try," coach Jon Cooper said. The forward has been out the past two games. … Thompson missed the Sabres' morning skate because of maintenance but is expected to play, coach Lindy Ruff said. … Schenn, who has been scratched the past 10 games, is expected to play his first game since March 14.

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