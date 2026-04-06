Lightning at Sabres projected lineups

LIGHTNING (48-22-6) at SABRES (46-23-8)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Steve Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body), Brandon Hagel (lower body), Scott Sabourin (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Alex Lyon, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Hagel, a forward, will be out for a third straight game. … Sabourin is going to "give it a try," coach Jon Cooper said. The forward has been out the past two games. … Thompson missed the Sabres' morning skate because of maintenance but is expected to play, coach Lindy Ruff said. … Schenn, who has been scratched the past 10 games, is expected to play his first game since March 14.