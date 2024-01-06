Lightning at Bruins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (19-16-5) at BRUINS (23-8-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul -- Steven Stamkos --  Alex Barre-Boulet

Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot -- Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Jack Thompson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Philippe Myers

Injured: Erik Cernak (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Georgii Merkulov, Mason Lohrei

Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed)

Status report

Lilleberg and Thompson each is expected to make his NHL debut Saturday after being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday. Van Riemsdyk, a forward, exited early during the Bruins morning skate Saturday and is day-to-day, according to Boston coach Jim Montgomery. … Lohrei did not take part in the morning skate but could play, Montgomery said; the defenseman was having follow-up dental work after taking a puck to the face during a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

