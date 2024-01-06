Lightning at Bruins

LIGHTNING (19-16-5) at BRUINS (23-8-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Nick Paul -- Steven Stamkos -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot -- Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh
Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Jack Thompson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Philippe Myers
Injured: Erik Cernak (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Georgii Merkulov, Mason Lohrei
Injured: James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed)
Status report
Lilleberg and Thompson each is expected to make his NHL debut Saturday after being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday. Van Riemsdyk, a forward, exited early during the Bruins morning skate Saturday and is day-to-day, according to Boston coach Jim Montgomery. … Lohrei did not take part in the morning skate but could play, Montgomery said; the defenseman was having follow-up dental work after taking a puck to the face during a 4-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.