Stamkos settling into new home with Predators after 16 seasons with Lightning

NASHVILLE – The ink was barely dry on the contract before Kyle Milks reacted. He headed out to downtown Toronto in search of a new hat. Not one in the blue-and-white of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the colors he had been wearing for the past 16 years to cheer on his brother-in-law.

No, Milks was looking for something a little bit more … yellow.

One sporting goods store and four hats later, Milks had his prizes. It was not that long after, maybe a day or a couple of days, that Steven Stamkos was over at his parents’ house, having dinner, when Milks showed up, Nashville Predators hat on.

“That was kind of the first time I saw someone wearing anything other than a Lightning logo,” Stamkos told NHL.com. “It’s like, you flip the switch. Go Preds, now.”

It was, in some ways, funny, this entirely new life, this seismic change, distilled to a simple shift in headwear.

“Just at the end of the day, you stress over this huge, life-changing decision, and then something like that happens and you just laugh at it,” Stamkos said. “OK, yesterday, we’re diehard Lightning fans and now we’re diehard Preds fans. That’s how it goes.”

* * * *

Sure, that’s how it goes for so many in the NHL, those players who jump from team to team, those players who find themselves in need of a new contract and a new address once or twice or a handful of times over the span of their careers.

But for Stamkos, whose name was as synonymous with the Lightning as any in the team’s 32-season history, who had played only for Tampa Bay for the entirety of his 16-year NHL career, and for only two junior teams before being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, it wasn’t ever how it went.

He worked in Tampa. He lived in Tampa. Tampa was home.

Until it wasn’t.

Despite everything Stamkos believed, right up until the end, the Lightning opted for a divorce from their captain, leaving him to seek a new employer on July 1. He found his match in the Predators, signing a four-year, $32 million contract.

In the three months since that day, Stamkos has moved his family — wife Sandra and three young kids — to Nashville, taken up residence in former teammate Ryan McDonagh’s old house, worked through the first new-to-him training camp since he was a rookie for the 2008-09 season, and now is set to make his Predators debut against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

“There’s just a different feel,” Stamkos said. “Not necessarily that you aren’t excited for every training camp, but when it’s something new and fresh, there’s definitely a different level of excitement.

“It was certainly strange at first, but I think after you get through that first day, you realize you’re playing the game of hockey. It’s the same anywhere you go. It’s just a different group of guys.”

Well, mostly.

Stamkos has found a motivated group in Nashville, a high-octane training camp run by coach Andrew Brunette – “a little more intense, or maybe a lot more intense than what I’m used to,” he said, calling it “a little bit of a wake-up call early in camp” – and a set of teammates more than happy to welcome him to the fray.

“I think he’s been surprised,” said Luke Schenn, who goes back with Stamkos to the under-18 World Junior Championship for Canada and who was teammates with him on the Lightning for two seasons. “Tampa has got a culture there where training camp, it’s a lot different than other places. They kind of ease into things a little bit. … The veteran guys, they can almost flip a switch when it comes to the regular season.

“Whereas most organizations and teams, it’s a little bit more of a grind in training camp. So I think that was a little bit of an eye-opener to him. I said, well, hey this is actually what the NHL is really like in terms of training camp.”

It was a fitting introduction. Because, without trying to set expectations too high for a group that is still a work in progress, there is a sense that this season could be different for a Predators team that hasn’t made it out of the Western Conference First Round since 2017-18, one year after losing in the Stanley Cup Final.

But before Stamkos can think about the Stanley Cup Playoffs, before he can try to help push his new team to new heights, before he can focus on the future he’s building in Nashville, he’s more concerned with a few small details.

“I’m more nervous about finding the dressing room tomorrow when I get to the rink than playing the game,” Stamkos said.

* * * *