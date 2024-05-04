Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 5

NHL_Shield_dark_background_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule:

• As previously announced, the start time of Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers has been set for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

• The start time of Game 7 of the First Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in Dallas. The game will be televised on TBS, truTV and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.

