Stamkos highlights value to Lightning with record night

EDMONTON -- Steven Stamkos has played 1,031 games in the NHL and scored 529 goals, but prior to Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers the Tampa Bay Lightning forward never had four in one game.
He did that in a 7-4 win against the Oilers at Rogers Place. Under normal circumstances, it would have been enough to earn the 33-year-old first-star honors, but goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stole those with a 53-save performance.
But the impact of Stamkos’ performance, on so many levels, should not be discounted.
“[Stamkos] looks at me after the fourth one and says, ‘First time ever,’” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the win. “I was like, ‘You have 500 of them, and that was the first time you’ve had four in a game?’ And he said, ‘Yeah,’ so we had a little chuckle on the bench. But you need your big guys to come out and when the game is on the line; ‘Vasi’ and ‘Stammer’ did that tonight.”
The four goals gave Stamkos 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games this season. He had not scored since a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 30.
“The last week or two, I’ve had some really quality chances that haven’t gone in the net,” said Stamkos, the Lightning captain. “It’s probably been bunching up for a moment like this and that’s what happens, they come in spurts usually. So you just try not to get too down and continue to shoot the puck and obviously, they went in tonight, which was really nice to see.”
It was a game full of offensive stars.
Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in scoring and became the first player to reach 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) this season. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the League's top scorer, is fourth with 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 25 games and has an 11-game points streak in which he has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists). Teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has scored mored than 100 points in four of the past five seasons, has 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists).
But the 33-year-old Stamkos shone the brightest on this night.