Krug out for start of training camp for Blues with foot injury

Torey Krug will be out for the start of training camp for the St. Louis Blues because of a right foot injury.

The defenseman was injured training and will be reevaluated Oct. 1.

Krug, 32, had 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 63 games last season, his third with the Blues. He has 107 points (18 goals, 89 assists) in 178 regular-season games with St. Louis and five assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

St. Louis (37-38-7) finished sixth in the Central Division last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.

The Blues open training camp next week, with their first preseason games (split squad) against the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 23. They begin the regular season at the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12.