Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas had three assists for the Blues (16-15-1), who are 3-1-0 with Drew Bannister as coach.

Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers (18-12-2), who have lost four of their past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Florida has been outscored 15-2 in the four losses.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the second period at the edge of the left face-off circle after a feed from behind the net by Thomas.

Buchnevich had a goal disallowed just 23 seconds later at 5:13 after video review determined the Blues were offside, but he made it 2-0 at 7:46 when he took a pass from Kyrou and roofed a backhand over Bobrovsky.

Luostarinen cut it to 2-1 at 13:47 when his shot from 98 feet away near center ice deflected off the glass and went into an empty net after Hofer thought it was going around the boards.

Alexey Toropchenko gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead at 16:43, redirecting a wrist shot from Marco Scandella at the point that found its way through traffic.

Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg had a goal disallowed at 2:30 of the third period after video review confirmed his stick was above the crossbar.

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal at 16:51 for the 4-1 final.