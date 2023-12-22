Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers

Hofer makes 40 saves; Florida has lost 4 of 5

Recap: Blues @ Panthers 12.21.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist, and Joel Hofer made an NHL career-high 40 saves for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Robert Thomas had three assists for the Blues (16-15-1), who are 3-1-0 with Drew Bannister as coach.

Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers (18-12-2), who have lost four of their past five games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Florida has been outscored 15-2 in the four losses.

Kyrou gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 4:50 of the second period at the edge of the left face-off circle after a feed from behind the net by Thomas.

Buchnevich had a goal disallowed just 23 seconds later at 5:13 after video review determined the Blues were offside, but he made it 2-0 at 7:46 when he took a pass from Kyrou and roofed a backhand over Bobrovsky.

Luostarinen cut it to 2-1 at 13:47 when his shot from 98 feet away near center ice deflected off the glass and went into an empty net after Hofer thought it was going around the boards.

Alexey Toropchenko gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead at 16:43, redirecting a wrist shot from Marco Scandella at the point that found its way through traffic.

Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg had a goal disallowed at 2:30 of the third period after video review confirmed his stick was above the crossbar.

Buchnevich scored an empty-net goal at 16:51 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers New Jersey Devils game recap December 21

McDavid, Draisaitl spark Oilers past Devils in 3rd
Carolina Hurricanes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 21

Crosby lifts Penguins to shootout victory against Hurricanes
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Ovechkin, Capitals top Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win
Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 21

Paul late goal lifts Lightning past Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers game recap December 21

Tomasino scores twice, lifts Predators past Flyers
Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres game recap December 21

Sabres score 9, surge past Maple Leafs
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
NHL Buzz news and notes December 21

NHL Buzz: Makar game-time decision for Avalanche against Senators
Connor Bedard meets top NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama

Bedard, Blackhawks get visit from top NBA draft pick Wembanyama
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 21 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 21
Pierre Edouard Bellemare injury status

Bellemare out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled

2024 Winter Classic rendering for T-Mobile Park unveiled
Nikhil Bagga to perform anthem at NHL Winter Classic

14-year-old Nikhil Bagga embracing challenge of performing national anthem at 2024 Winter Classic
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 21

NHL On Tap: Coyotes face Sharks seeking 4th straight win
Seattle Kraken Los Angeles Kings game recap December 20

Daccord makes 42 saves for Kraken in win against Kings