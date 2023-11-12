Latest News

Pierre Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame

Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award

Pierre Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Pierre Lacroix grandson to give Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech

Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon unique bond on way to Hall of Fame

Arizona Coyotes Nashville Predators game recap November 11

Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap November 11

Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators game recap November 11

Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Vancouver Canucks Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 11

Carolina Hurricanes Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 11

Ryan OReilly Predators 1000 games milestone

Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 11

Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 11

Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories at Fan Forum

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche

Thomas gets 4 assists for St. Louis; Colorado has lost 5 of 7

Recap: Blues at Avalanche 11.11.23

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each scored a hat trick for the St. Louis Blues in an 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Torey Krug scored and had an assist, and Robert Thomas had four assists for the Blues (7-5-1), who have won four of their past five games. Jordan Binnington made 38 saves.

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche (8-5-0), who have lost five of their past seven games. Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Ivan Prosvetov at 2:49 of the third period. Prosvetov made 12 saves in relief.

Schenn made it 1-0 when he redirected Krug’s point at 1:08 of the first period.

Schenn extended the St. Louis lead to 2-0, elevating the puck over a sprawling Georgiev at 18:53 of the first.

Krug made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from above the right circle that got past Georgiev’s glove at 19:58 of the first.

Buchnevich scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Oskar Sundqvist at 11:52 of the second period.

Rantanen cut the lead to 4-1 when he deflected Cale Makar’s point shot over the right shoulder of Binnington at 16:07 of the second.

Buchnevich added his second of the game to make it 5-1 when he one-timed Thomas’ cross-crease pass on the power play at 1:20 of the third period.

Schenn completed the hat trick to make it 6-1 at 2:49 of the third with a slap shot from above the left circle on the power play.

Buchnevich completed the hat trick on a short-handed breakaway, deking to the backhand around Prosvetov to make it 7-1 at 15:57.

Alexey Toropchenko scored on his own rebound at 19:11 to make it 8-1.

Johnson scored on a slap shot from the point at 19:30 for the 8-2 final.