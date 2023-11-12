Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche

Torey Krug scored and had an assist, and Robert Thomas had four assists for the Blues (7-5-1), who have won four of their past five games. Jordan Binnington made 38 saves.

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche (8-5-0), who have lost five of their past seven games. Alexandar Georgiev allowed six goals on 28 shots before being replaced by Ivan Prosvetov at 2:49 of the third period. Prosvetov made 12 saves in relief.

Schenn made it 1-0 when he redirected Krug’s point at 1:08 of the first period.

Schenn extended the St. Louis lead to 2-0, elevating the puck over a sprawling Georgiev at 18:53 of the first.

Krug made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from above the right circle that got past Georgiev’s glove at 19:58 of the first.

Buchnevich scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-0 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Oskar Sundqvist at 11:52 of the second period.

Rantanen cut the lead to 4-1 when he deflected Cale Makar’s point shot over the right shoulder of Binnington at 16:07 of the second.

Buchnevich added his second of the game to make it 5-1 when he one-timed Thomas’ cross-crease pass on the power play at 1:20 of the third period.

Schenn completed the hat trick to make it 6-1 at 2:49 of the third with a slap shot from above the left circle on the power play.

Buchnevich completed the hat trick on a short-handed breakaway, deking to the backhand around Prosvetov to make it 7-1 at 15:57.

Alexey Toropchenko scored on his own rebound at 19:11 to make it 8-1.

Johnson scored on a slap shot from the point at 19:30 for the 8-2 final.