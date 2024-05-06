Keefe’s fate as Maple Leafs coach ‘out of my control’

TORONTO -- With his future as coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs seemingly up in the air, Sheldon Keefe accepted the blame Monday for yet another disappointing showing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At the same time, he refuses to give up -- not on his team, and not on his ability as an NHL head coach.

“We’re in the results business here, and we didn’t get results,” Keefe said. “We haven’t met expectations, and as head coach I take responsibility for that.”

Whether he gets the opportunity to remedy that with the Maple Leafs remains to be seen after they were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round in heartbreaking fashion via David Pastrnak’s overtime goal in Boston’s 2-1 victory in Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday.

“I just believe in myself and our team, and that our team will win,” he said.

Since replacing Mike Babcock as coach on Nov. 19, 2019, Keefe has led Toronto to a regular season record of 212-97-40. He ranks fifth in coaching victories in Maple Leafs history, trailing only Punch Imlach (370), Pat Quinn (300), Hap Day (259) and Dick Irvin (216).

At the same time, Toronto’s postseason struggles during Keefe’s tenure have led to questions as to whether the team’s hierarchy will keep him as coach or change direction. The answer could come by Thursday when Maple Leafs management addresses the media.

When Brad Treliving took over as general manager for Kyle Dubas last summer, one of his first moves was to sign Keefe to a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season. But after another premature postseason exit, recently hired Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment president Keith Pelley is expected to closely assess the status of all the key members of hockey operations including Keefe, Treliving and team president Brendan Shanahan.

Whatever determination is ultimately made, Keefe deserves some credit for falling on the knife. At least he is being accountable for the Maple Leafs winning just one of six postseason series under his watch, a stint in which Toronto has gone 16-21 and advanced to the Eastern Conference Second Round just once.