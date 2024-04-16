Kraken at Jets

KRAKEN (33-34-13) at JETS (50-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW+
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Jared McCann
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: None
Status report
Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Dunn, a defenseman, did not travel and will miss the remainder of the season. … Bellemare enters the lineup in place of Tolvanen, a forward. … Niederreiter is expected to return after missing five games with a deep leg laceration sustained in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. He would replace Gustafsson, a forward.