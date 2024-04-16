Kraken at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (33-34-13) at JETS (50-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW+

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Jared McCann

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: None

Status report

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Dunn, a defenseman, did not travel and will miss the remainder of the season. … Bellemare enters the lineup in place of Tolvanen, a forward. … Niederreiter is expected to return after missing five games with a deep leg laceration sustained in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. He would replace Gustafsson, a forward.

