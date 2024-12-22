Golden Knights surge past Kraken for 3rd straight victory

Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Jack Eichel had two assists, and Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (22-8-3), which has won three straight and seven of its past eight games. Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle (15-18-2), which has lost four in a row.

Dunn gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period. He scored from the right point on the power play.

Kolesar tied the game 1-1 at 12:39 when Victor Olofsson found him on with a seam pass on the rush.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 13:50 one-timing a pass from below the goal line from Eichel.

Nicolas Hague pushed it to 3-1 at 17:48, scoring on a wrist shot above the left circle.

William Karlsson made it 4-1 at 8:09 of the third period, tapping in a Kolesar pass between his legs.

Noah Hanifin extended the lead to 5-1 at 11:28, one-timing a pass from Stone from the inside edge of the left circle.

Schwartz scored on the power play at 13:58, putting in a rebound to make it 5-2.

Stone scored into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-2 final.