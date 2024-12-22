Golden Knights surge past Kraken for 3rd straight victory

Stone has goal, 2 assists for Vegas, which has won 7 of 8

Kraken at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored three times in the first period in a 6-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, Jack Eichel had two assists, and Brett Howden and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (22-8-3), which has won three straight and seven of its past eight games. Ilya Samsonov made 21 saves.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for Seattle (15-18-2), which has lost four in a row.

Dunn gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period. He scored from the right point on the power play.

Kolesar tied the game 1-1 at 12:39 when Victor Olofsson found him on with a seam pass on the rush.

Howden gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 13:50 one-timing a pass from below the goal line from Eichel.

Nicolas Hague pushed it to 3-1 at 17:48, scoring on a wrist shot above the left circle.

William Karlsson made it 4-1 at 8:09 of the third period, tapping in a Kolesar pass between his legs.

Noah Hanifin extended the lead to 5-1 at 11:28, one-timing a pass from Stone from the inside edge of the left circle.

Schwartz scored on the power play at 13:58, putting in a rebound to make it 5-2.

Stone scored into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Sanderson OT goal lifts Senators past Canucks for 6th straight win

Tippett has 4 points, Flyers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 United States team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Finland team

Hagens, Martone, Schaefer among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Marchand excited for chance to try and keep up with McDavid again at 4 Nations Face-Off

State Your Case: Do Panthers or Lightning own state of Florida? 

Laine scores 5th goal in 3 games, Canadiens sweep home-and-home from Red Wings

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils shut out Penguins

Hellebuyck gets 4th shutout, Jets defeat Wild

Horvat has 3 points, Islanders score 6 in win against Maple Leafs

Marchand extends point streak to 9, Bruins edge Sabres

Matthews misses game for Maple Leafs against Islanders with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers rally past Sharks

Coleman, Zary each gets goal, assist for Flames in win against Blackhawks

Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game