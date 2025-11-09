Kraken at Stars projected lineups

KRAKEN (7-3-4) at STARS (8-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Eeli Tolvanen
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Mavrik Bourque
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Daccord, a goalie, did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues and is being evaluated; the Stars won 5-4 at the Nashville Predators.