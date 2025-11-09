Kraken at Stars projected lineups

KRAKEN (7-3-4) at STARS (8-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Mavrik Bourque

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Daccord, a goalie, did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues and is being evaluated; the Stars won 5-4 at the Nashville Predators.