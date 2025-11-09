Kraken at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (7-3-4) at STARS (8-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, SNP

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Eeli Tolvanen

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Mavrik Bourque

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Daccord, a goalie, did not travel with the Kraken for their 4-3 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues and is being evaluated; the Stars won 5-4 at the Nashville Predators.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dubois out 3-4 months for Capitals after surgery

NHL Status Report: Chatfield out indefinitely for Hurricanes

Botterill's superstar skill, 'kindhearted' nature led her to Hall of Fame

Botterill's leadership, poise made her fit for Hockey Hall of Fame, Small says

Reaugh calls winning Foster Hewitt Award ‘bizarre’

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Woll begins AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

NHL On Tap: Ducks host Jets seeking 7th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd period, Canucks defeat Blue Jackets

MacKinnon has 4 points, Avalanche score 9 to cruise past Oilers

Ducks recover, defeat Golden Knights in OT for 6th straight win

Celebrini scores for 3rd straight game, Sharks edge Panthers

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hagel stays hot, helps Lightning edge Capitals for 7th win in past 8 games

Sorokin makes 33 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers

Geekie has 2 points, Bruins top Maple Leafs for 6th straight win