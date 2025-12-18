Kraken at Flames projected lineups

KRAKEN (12-13-6) at FLAMES (13-17-4)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Jamie Oleksiak
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Ryan Winterton
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared
McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
Montour didn’t travel with the Kraken for the start of their four-game road trip after the defenseman was injured early in the third period of a loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Coach Lane Lambert said Montour is being evaluated and could join the team at some point during the trip. … Mahura is expected to play after being scratched the previous two games. … The Flames will use the same lineup from a 6-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Bean will undergo surgery and the defenseman will be out indefinitely. “It’s something he’s been dealing with for a long time,” coach Ryan Huska said. … Hunt, a forward, was put on waivers Thursday.