Kraken at Ducks projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Daniel Sprong -- Chandler Stephenson
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ben Meyers
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvic surgery)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Mason McTavish -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. .... Wright returns in place of Meyers, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for three games. ... Dunn, a defenseman, is on the road trip and practiced with the Kraken on Sunday but won't return until the end of the week. ... Eberle, a forward, had surgery Friday and will be out at least three months; the Seattle captain was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14. ... McTavish will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.