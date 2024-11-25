Kraken at Ducks projected lineups

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Daniel Sprong -- Chandler Stephenson

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ben Meyers

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvic surgery)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Mason McTavish -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. .... Wright returns in place of Meyers, a forward, after being a healthy scratch for three games. ... Dunn, a defenseman, is on the road trip and practiced with the Kraken on Sunday but won't return until the end of the week. ... Eberle, a forward, had surgery Friday and will be out at least three months; the Seattle captain was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14. ... McTavish will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury.