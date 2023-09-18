Bowman remains connected to NHL on 90th birthday

Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday exactly where and how you’d expect: He’ll be in the stands of Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter, watching two afternoon games on the final day of the three-day Prospects Challenge rookie tournament.

“I’ll see two games on Friday, then two more on Monday,” Bowman said happily a few days before his milestone birthday.

“And then my wife and I will go for a nice dinner.”

Six teams are taking part in the tournament: the host Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators. Bowman is quick to point out that he coached the NHL teams of the first three on the list.