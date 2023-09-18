Bowman remains connected to NHL on 90th birthday

On Christmas Day 1941, Bowman was the first kid on his Verdun block -- the only kid on his Verdun block -- wearing a Bruins sweater, the thick wool adorned with the No. 10 worn by Hall of Fame-bound center Cowley, winner the previous season of the Stanley Cup and Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
Jane Bowman worked at the Eaton’s department store and ordered the sweater from the mail-order catalog; she knew that her 8-year-old son loved the Bruins, the schoolboy listening to their games on the strong nighttime signal of Boston radio.
So it was that she ordered Scotty a Cowley sweater, not the red, white and blue of the Canadiens that was virtually the only choice of every kid in the neighborhood.
Decades later in Ottawa, Bowman met Cowley at a hockey function and told him how much he’d meant to a young fan.
Thoughts of Cowley, players from his youth and so many legends he coached during his illustrious career are washing over Bowman now as he arrives at this milestone birthday.
So too are memories of Hebert, a quiet man who lived upstairs from the Bowman family during the 1940s.
The New York Rangers’ primary scout for Quebec, Hebert was hired in 1948 as manager of the Verdun Auditorium while coaching the junior Verdun Cyclones in that building. He would recommend Gump Worsley, one of his promising goalies, to the Rangers, paving the Hall of Famer’s path to his first NHL team in 1952.
In 2021, the main rink of the historic Auditorium was named for Bowman, whose father, John, had helped with construction in the late 1930s.