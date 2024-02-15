Hellebuyck makes 18 saves, Jets shut out Sharks

It was Hellebuyck's third shutout this season and 35th in the NHL.

Morgan Barron scored for the Jets (32-14-5), who have won two in a row after losing their previous five (0-4-1).

Kaapo Kahkonen made 39 saves for the Sharks (14-33-5), who were playing their first game since Jan. 31.

Barron gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 17:47 of the first period. Adam Lowry's redirection of Neal Pionk's shot from the right point deflected in off Barron in front.

It was his first goal since Jan. 4 (14 games).

San Jose forward Nico Sturm left the game in the third period after he was hit into the boards by Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley. No penalty was called on the play.