Sharks at Capitals projected lineups 

SHARKS (23-19-3) at CAPITALS (24-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Ethen Frank
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)
Status report
Smith will not play after participating in the Sharks' optional morning skate; the forward, who has missed 12 games, could return at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Chychrun will return after missing two games because of illness, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Wilson skated but remains day to day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. ... Sourdif, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second consecutive game after being hit in the mouth with a puck during a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday.