Sharks at Capitals projected lineups 

SHARKS (23-19-3) at CAPITALS (24-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Ethen Frank

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

Smith will not play after participating in the Sharks' optional morning skate; the forward, who has missed 12 games, could return at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Chychrun will return after missing two games because of illness, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Wilson skated but remains day to day; the forward will miss his sixth straight game. ... Sourdif, a forward, did not skate and will miss his second consecutive game after being hit in the mouth with a puck during a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday.