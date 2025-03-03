Sharks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SHARKS (15-37-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Alexander Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Walker Duehr, Jimmy Schuldt

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Philippe Myers

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed)

Status report

Celebrini did not practice Sunday and will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday but the defenseman is unlikely to play. ... Thrun was placed on injured reserve Monday. The defenseman has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on February 27. ... The Maple Leafs recalled Mermis from Toronto of the AHL on Monday but it's unknown if the defenseman will play. Defenseman Marshall Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the AHL.