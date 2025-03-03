Sharks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SHARKS (15-37-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; PRIME, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Alexander Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Walker Duehr, Jimmy Schuldt
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Philippe Myers
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (undisclosed)
Status report
Celebrini did not practice Sunday and will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. ... Schuldt was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday but the defenseman is unlikely to play. ... Thrun was placed on injured reserve Monday. The defenseman has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on February 27. ... The Maple Leafs recalled Mermis from Toronto of the AHL on Monday but it's unknown if the defenseman will play. Defenseman Marshall Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the AHL.