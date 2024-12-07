Sharks at Panthers projected lineups

SHARKS (10-14-5) at PANTHERS (16-9-2)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Ethan Cardwell
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate. … Will Smith, a forward, played in an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday but did not practice Friday and is day to day. … Goodrow, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey Friday but is not expected to play. … Bobrovsky, who missed the past two games awaiting the birth of his second child, will start. … Chris Driedger, who backed up Knight during Bobrovsky’s absence, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. … Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte and returns to Florida’s fourth line.