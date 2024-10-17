Sharks at Blackhawks

SHARKS (0-1-2) at BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg -- Klim Kostin -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Will Smith -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser -- T.J. Brodie
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ryan Donato, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Eklund will be a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury; he did not practice on Wednesday but took part in the morning skate. If he cannot play, Gushchin, a forward, will enter the lineup. ... Vanecek will start in goal after Blackwood made 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday ... Celebrini is eligible to come off the injured list when San Jose plays at the Winnipeg Jets, but the center will not play and remains week to week; is is not traveling with the Sharks on their three-game road trip ... Reichel will play for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch the first four games.