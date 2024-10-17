Sharks at Blackhawks

SHARKS (0-1-2) at BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg -- Klim Kostin -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Will Smith -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser -- T.J. Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ryan Donato, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Eklund will be a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury; he did not practice on Wednesday but took part in the morning skate. If he cannot play, Gushchin, a forward, will enter the lineup. ... Vanecek will start in goal after Blackwood made 36 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday ... Celebrini is eligible to come off the injured list when San Jose plays at the Winnipeg Jets, but the center will not play and remains week to week; is is not traveling with the Sharks on their three-game road trip ... Reichel will play for the first time this season after being a healthy scratch the first four games.