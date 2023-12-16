Ingram makes 21 saves, Coyotes shut out Sharks to end 4-game skid

The Sharks appeared to tie it 1-1 at 7:40 of the third, but William Eklund’s goal off a Luke Kunin rebound was successfully challenged by Tourigny that Kunin interfered with Ingram.

San Jose appeared to tie it again on a Mikael Granlund goal at 3:59 of the third, but Tourigny challenged successfully when it was determined Duclair was offside.

"We knew watching both [calls] on replay there was a chance they'd get overturned, but you never know, its tough to predict," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "We kept playing, but it was just one of those nights. We didn't have it. You could feel before the start of the game there wasn't any energy in the room, but we managed to hang around."

Granlund had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) during a six-game point streak that ended.

Duclair, who plays on a line with Granlund, said, “He’s playing unbelievable. I definitely owe him a few goals after tonight.”

Tourigny is 3-for-3 on challenges this season and 8-for-12 in three seasons. Because his view often is obstructed on the bench, he relies on video coach Hunter Cherni to decide whether to challenge or not.

“He studies all the calls in the League and what's going on,” Tourigny said of Cherni. “He has many angles to look at, he has the competence to do it … he sounded pretty confident and he was right.”

NOTES: San Jose forward Nico Sturm (upper body) didn’t play after he was injured against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. He also won’t play against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. … This was the third game this season when the Sharks didn’t have a power play; they had 12 in their previous five (three goals). … McBain returned from a lower-body injury and played 7:08, going 4-for-8 on face-offs, in his first game since Nov. 9. Tourigny limited his time in hopes he could play against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back.