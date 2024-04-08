Rookie Watch: Bedard, Faber among top 5 1st-year players in Central Division

Blackhawks center leading in points; Wild defenseman tops in ice time, blocked shots

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2023-24 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Connor Bedard, F, Chicago Blackhawks: The right-shot center, chosen No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) in 63 games. With his assist in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 30, Bedard joined Artemi Panarin (22 goals, 35 assists), Steve Larmer (28 goals, 29 assists) and Denis Savard (23 goals, 34 assists) for most points by a Blackhawks rookie through 60 games. He also is the first rookie in franchise history to score seven game-opening goals in a single season (seven).

In 25 games since returning to the lineup Feb. 15 after missing 14 because of a fractured jaw sustained in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, Bedard leads all rookies with 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) and 1.08 points-per game (minimum 10 games).

The 18-year-old was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for March after leading all first-year players with 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 14 games, becoming the first player to win the award at least three times in one season since Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in 2015-16. 

Bedard ranks first among rookie forwards in average ice time (19:46) and entering Sunday, was in the 71st percentile in skating distance (204.61 miles) in all strengths and the 91st (33.35 miles) on the power play, per NHL Edge advanced statistics. The League average is 118.89 and 10.90, respectively.

DAL@CHI: Bedard snipes puck home on the power play

Logan Cooley, F, Arizona Coyotes: The 19-year-old, who was selected No. 3 in the 2022 NHL Draft, ranks fourth among rookies with 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 77 games. He is averaging 15:47 of ice time and is fearless in getting into the tough areas of the ice to create offense, as evidenced by the fact he's in the 75th percentile in shooting percentage (14 percent; 6-for-43) from the mid-range or high slot area of the ice, according to NHL Edge. The League average is 8.9 percent.

Few will forget the highlight-reel goal Cooley scored in his first NHL preseason game for the Coyotes against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia, when he beat three defenders with a spin-o-rama move before pulling the puck back to his forehand for a goal in a 5-3 win as part of the 2023 Global Series -- Melbourne on Sept. 23.

"We know what he can do ... you will see him all the time as a rookie, and we see him as a player for us," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. "He's a member of our team, an important guy on our team and he will grow every game, learn a few things. We will focus on what we can control ... not the result but the performance."

Luke Evangelista, RW, Nashville Predators: Evangelista ranks fourth among Central Division rookies with 16 goals and is fifth with 35 points while averaging 13:49 in ice time in 76 games. He's tied for fifth among all first-year players with 27 even-strength points (13 goals) and is fourth with 36 takeaways.

The 22-year-old was selected in the second round (No. 42) of the 2020 NHL Draft. Evangelista plays right wing on a line with center Tommy Novak and Mark Jankowski and is the second cousin of three-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Fame forward Brendan Shanahan.

During a team-record 18-game point streak (16-0-2) from Feb. 17-March 26, Evangelista had 10 points (six goals, four assists), a 13.3 shooting percentage and averaged 14:48 of ice time.

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild: Faber leads all rookies in ice time per game (25:01), total ice time (1,926:50) and blocked shots (144), and is ninth among rookie defensemen in hits (62) in 77 games. He's second among Central Division rookies with 43 points (seven goals, 36 assists) and fifth with 122 shots on goal. The 21-year-old, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 45) of the 2020 NHL Draft, who was traded to Minnesota, with a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (forward Liam Ohgren), for forward Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022, leads all NHL rookie defensemen with 30 even-strength points (five goals, 25 assists).

Faber had 53 points (seven goals, 46 assists) and a plus-54 rating in three seasons at the University of Minnesota, losing 3-2 to Quinnipiac in the 2023 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey championship game. He also had one assist in four games with the United States in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Faber signed his entry-level contract on April 9, 2023.

"I still see myself as just a normal 21-year-old kid," Faber told the Wild's website. "I just love working out, skating and bettering myself. I love winning and I hate losing and that's kind of just how I am. I've never been big on points or social media or accolades or anything like that. Frankly, it hasn’t changed one bit since I have signed. It's obviously different but I would talk about that a lot with my coaches growing up and they would always preach, unselfish people make it to the next level. Good people make it to the next level. People who care more about the team make it to the next level. And that's just all the way up and how I was raised."

STL@MIN: Faber knots the game at 4-4 in the 3rd

Marco Rossi, F, Minnesota Wild: Rossi is fifth among NHL rookies with 38 points (21 goals, 17 assists) and averages 16:41 of ice time in 77 games. He's third among Central Division rookies with 31 takeaways, and first among Central Division rookie forwards with 36 blocked shots. He also leads all rookies with 26 penalties drawn and is second among first-year players with 161 shots on goal. Rossi is in the 72nd percentile in shooting percentage from all locations (12.5 percent; 20-for-160), according to NHL Edge. The League average is 10.1 percent.

Minnesota exhibited great patience with the 22-year-old center, chosen No. 9 in the 2020 draft, after he was diagnosed with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) following complications with COVID-19 in 2021. He added muscle during the offseason after getting 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 53 games with Iowa of the American Hockey League in 2022-23. 

"That first two years was maybe a grind in the AHL, but I think that makes me as a person, as a player, who I am right now," Rossi told The Athletic. "I've been working my whole life for that. It's not like after one decision I'm going to give up on myself. There's so many people who are supporting me and are having my back. There’s no quit in myself."

Rossi gained valuable experience playing for Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, scoring six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games. He's also expected to represent his country at the World Championships in Czechia next month.

