Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week 

FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Reinhart led the NHL in scoring with 10 points in four games (3-7—10), helping the Panthers (9-4-1, 19 points) climb to second place in the Atlantic Division on the strength of four consecutive wins. Reinhart posted multiple points in each game, beginning with a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 6. Two nights later he tallied the game-winning goal just 15 seconds into overtime of a 4-3 win at Washington, surpassing Aaron Ekblad (0:16 on Feb. 16, 2022 vs. Carolina) for the fastest tally to start an overtime period in Panthers history. He notched a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 10 and tied a single-game career high with four points (2-2—4), factoring on all Panthers goals in a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 12. Reinhart improved his season totals to a team-leading 11-10—21 (14 GP), tied for third place in the NHL goal-scoring race. He required the second-fewest games by a Florida player to reach 10 goals in a campaign behind Pavel Bure (9 GP in 1998-99) and matched the franchise mark for the fewest contests to 20 points (also Matthew Tkachuk in 2022-23 & Jonathan Huberdeau in 2020-21).