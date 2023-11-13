NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Nov. 12.
Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week
Panthers forward, Jets wing Connor, Nylander of Maple Leafs earn honors
FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS
Reinhart led the NHL in scoring with 10 points in four games (3-7—10), helping the Panthers (9-4-1, 19 points) climb to second place in the Atlantic Division on the strength of four consecutive wins. Reinhart posted multiple points in each game, beginning with a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 6. Two nights later he tallied the game-winning goal just 15 seconds into overtime of a 4-3 win at Washington, surpassing Aaron Ekblad (0:16 on Feb. 16, 2022 vs. Carolina) for the fastest tally to start an overtime period in Panthers history. He notched a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 10 and tied a single-game career high with four points (2-2—4), factoring on all Panthers goals in a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Nov. 12. Reinhart improved his season totals to a team-leading 11-10—21 (14 GP), tied for third place in the NHL goal-scoring race. He required the second-fewest games by a Florida player to reach 10 goals in a campaign behind Pavel Bure (9 GP in 1998-99) and matched the franchise mark for the fewest contests to 20 points (also Matthew Tkachuk in 2022-23 & Jonathan Huberdeau in 2020-21).
SECOND STAR – KYLE CONNOR, LW, WINNIPEG JETS
Connor led all NHL goal-scorers last week with 5-3—8 as the Jets (7-5-2, 16 points) won two of three starts to maintain their third-place spot in the Central Division. Connor registered 2-1—3 in a 5-2 win at St. Louis Nov. 7, raising his career goal tally with the franchise to 217 and tying Bryan Little for fourth place on the team's all-time list. The Jets' first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft took sole possession of fourth place two nights later, recording his second consecutive multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick (3-1—4) in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators Nov. 9. Connor matched his fewest games to reach 10 goals in a single season (also 13 GP in 2021-22); only two other players in Jets/Thrashers franchise history also hit the mark in 13 games or fewer: Ilya Kovalchuk (8 GP in 2003-04 & 9 GP in 2009-10) and Marian Hossa (9 GP in 2006-07). He finished the week with an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Nov. 11, increasing his points total to a team-leading 11-6—17 in 14 games. His 11 goals are tied with Reinhart for third place among all NHL goal-scorers.
THIRD STAR – WILLIAM NYLANDER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Nylander (4-3—7) extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 15 games as the Maple Leafs (8-5-2, 18 points) went 3-1-0 ahead of their overseas trip for the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal. He earned an assist on Calle Jarnkrok's overtime goal to cap a 6-5 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Nov. 6, notched a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators Nov. 8 and tallied 2-1—3, including a power-play goal and his first career shorthanded effort, in a 5-4 shootout win over the Calgary Flames Nov. 10. Nylander pushed his streak to 15 games with one goal in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 11. Only six players in team history have posted a longer run at any point in a season: Marner (23 GP in 2022-23), Darryl Sittler (18 GP in 1977-78), Eddie Olczyk (18 GP in 1989-90), Dave Andreychuk (16 GP in 1993-94), Babe Dye (16 GP in 1921-22) and John Anderson (16 GP in 1983-84). Nylander travels to Sweden leading the Maple Leafs in scoring with 10-12—22 in 15 games.