Penguins sign 2 Make-A-Wish children to 1-day contracts

Continue tradition that allows recipients to watch practice, skate with players

Pens_Make-A-Wish-1

© Wes Crosby

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed a bit of perspective Wednesday.

They had been outscored 14-4 in three straight home losses, losing seven of eight overall (1-4-3). On Tuesday, Pittsburgh led 2-1 in the third period but lost 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken.

Just as practice was set to start Wednesday, it was announced goalie Tristan Jarry would be placed on waivers.

About 20 minutes earlier, though, general manager Kyle Dubas held a press conference, signing Henry Bennewies and Connor Lafave, two young fans, to one-day contracts as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It’s a dose of reality for all of us,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “At the end of the day, we’re playing a game that we love. We’re very fortunate and privileged to have the opportunity to do that every day -- not that we don’t take it very seriously and we don’t have the emotional highs and lows that come along with that.

“But when you have examples like Henry and Connor, that spend some time with us today, and you have an opportunity to share in the challenges that they’re going through every day, it certainly minimizes what challenges we have.”

Henry, 9, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was born. Connor, 12, is in remission from leukemia. Each is from Ontario and named Sidney Crosby as their favorite player.

“Words can’t even explain. It’s amazing,” said Kyle Bennewies, Henry’s father. “He’ll never forget it. ... He’s been through a lot. This is just unbelievable for him to do this. It’s just great.”

“Very special, extremely -- like, beyond words,” said Ryan Lafave, Connor’s dad. “Something happened at school. He came home injured. We just didn’t think it was anything that major. Then, the next morning, we woke up and took him to the hospital because he wasn’t walking properly. Then, you’re in the back of an ambulance.”

Pens_Make-A-Wish-2

© Wes Crosby

The kids had breakfast with the players. At 11:30 a.m. ET, they sat with Dubas in the media room at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, signing their contracts and being gifted personalized Penguins jerseys.

“As you can see here, both have terrific energy,” Dubas said. “Connor’s more focused, determined. Henry’s a little more outgoing. But both have great energy, both have great potential.

“As you know, the phase that we’re going in with our organization, it’s all about finding good, young people that can come in and help our team build another playoff streak.”

Practice began shortly after. They watched with their families and went to the locker room. Their names were placed above two stalls between forwards Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

Then, they put on gear and went on the ice.

“Henry and Connor have been awesome all day,” Rust said. “They’ve been in here with smiles on their faces. They’re just kind of soaking it all in. Just fun to be out on the ice there with them, see them score some goals. Had a little fun.”

This has become a tradition, only being paused three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2023. It began under former general manager Jim Rutherford in 2017. A few months later, the Penguins won a second straight Stanley Cup championship.

Recent times haven’t been as fruitful. Pittsburgh last won a series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018. It’s missed the past two postseasons after making each of the previous 16 and, this season, is four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

On Wednesday, Henry and Connor were the stars, rightfully. It was their day.

Still, given the state of things, the Penguins needed this.

“Perspective is a big thing in our sport,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “Whenever you go through a tough stretch, it’s tough on you mentally and physically, everything like that. So, to bring them in and be able to lighten somebody’s spirits, it’s always helpful.”

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Hall leaving 'door open' on trade from Blackhawks

Blue Jackets' surge, Red Wings' 'honeymoon phase' discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

McBain fined for actions in Utah game

Kovacevic fined for actions in Devils game

Bill introduced by U.S. Senate to award 'Miracle on Ice' team with Congressional Gold Medals

Red Wings ready for 'tough challenge' of upcoming schedule amid playoff push

Jarry placed on waivers by Penguins

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov, Faber skate, remain out for Wild

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Letang's son looks sharp wearing sweater with creative design

Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Marchenko’s 2-way game huge boost for surging Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

2025 NHL Draft prospects Murtagh, Moore highlight All-American Game