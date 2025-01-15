Penguins sign 2 Make-A-Wish children to 1-day contracts

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed a bit of perspective Wednesday.

They had been outscored 14-4 in three straight home losses, losing seven of eight overall (1-4-3). On Tuesday, Pittsburgh led 2-1 in the third period but lost 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken.

Just as practice was set to start Wednesday, it was announced goalie Tristan Jarry would be placed on waivers.

About 20 minutes earlier, though, general manager Kyle Dubas held a press conference, signing Henry Bennewies and Connor Lafave, two young fans, to one-day contracts as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It’s a dose of reality for all of us,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “At the end of the day, we’re playing a game that we love. We’re very fortunate and privileged to have the opportunity to do that every day -- not that we don’t take it very seriously and we don’t have the emotional highs and lows that come along with that.

“But when you have examples like Henry and Connor, that spend some time with us today, and you have an opportunity to share in the challenges that they’re going through every day, it certainly minimizes what challenges we have.”

Henry, 9, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was born. Connor, 12, is in remission from leukemia. Each is from Ontario and named Sidney Crosby as their favorite player.

“Words can’t even explain. It’s amazing,” said Kyle Bennewies, Henry’s father. “He’ll never forget it. ... He’s been through a lot. This is just unbelievable for him to do this. It’s just great.”

“Very special, extremely -- like, beyond words,” said Ryan Lafave, Connor’s dad. “Something happened at school. He came home injured. We just didn’t think it was anything that major. Then, the next morning, we woke up and took him to the hospital because he wasn’t walking properly. Then, you’re in the back of an ambulance.”